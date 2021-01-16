A United States-based Nigerian, Dr. Henry Balogun, has spearheaded an online platform to reduce unemployment by seeking placements globally for jobless Nigerian graduates.

The Ikere, Ekiti State-born philantropist who has lived in the US for over 40 years, said he was offering the services at no cost.

According to him, the effort comes up on his online platform, www.primehangout.com, which assists graduates, especially those from Nigetia who are in need of job, to secure employment.

He said PrimeHangout was targeting over 20 million Nigerians for employment connection.

He also said amid the debilitating effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global education system, the PrimeHangout had mobilised personal resources and floated an online lecture series to cover all categories of students.