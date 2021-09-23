From Okwe Obi, Abuja

A Nigerian, Simon Patrick Obi, has been appointed as a Youth Leadership Board Member of the Global Youth Coalition for Road Safety.

Obi, who is an advocated for safety, is to ensure that the youth interests and voices are represented at the centre of the Coalition’s decisions, including the diversity of youth opinions,

geographic locations, as well as gender, cultural and local reflections.

In a statement released yesterday, he said: “I am happy to announce that I have been selected and appointed as one of the 11 youth leaders across the world to serve in the Youth Leadership Board of the Global Youth Coalition for Road Safety.”

He explained that, “the Youth Leadership Board is the focal point and the engine behind the Youth Coalition for Road Safety.

“With the goal to energize the global youth movement for road safety that contributes in saving lives and reducing fatalities through the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on key targets around safe mobility and related issues such as climate change, good health, sustainable cities and meaningful youth participation.

“The Global Youth Coalition for Road Safety is a global body that is made of passionate young people from across the world taking action on safer mobility and championing meaningful youth participation in road safety and beyond.

“Through the expertise, advice and concrete actions of the Youth Leadership Board members, youth will have the opportunity to weigh in directly on how all local actions and global advocacy strategies for road safety are run.

“The Youth Leadership Board will work with partners to ensure that the work within the youth coalition is consistent with and reflects the realities of youth and in support the achievement of the Global Youth Statement for Road Safety as well as help implement specific milestones of the Global Youth Coalition for Road Safety.

“Additionally, the role of the Youth

“They will act as role models for the rest of the Youth Coalition members, creating trust with their peers, partners and organisations in general through an authentic system of meaningful youth participation.

“It is worthy of note that road traffic crashes are the single best killer of young people globally.

“Being the first and the only Nigerian appointed into this global board, it is my honor and privilege.

“I hope to leverage the impact of work at GreenLight Initiative in order to inspire and mobilze youth to take action against their biggest killer which is road traffic crashes.

“My priority will be to see to meaningful engagement and involvement of young people at the decision making table for Road safety.