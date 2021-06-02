By Maduka Nweke

To uplift the practice of the profession, professional architects have made case for a rejig of the training curriculum to produce architects with creative minds and genuine initiatives.

Chief Oghenovo Majoroh, past President of the Nigerian Institute of Architects, (NIA) made the statement at the 5th distinguished lecture of the Institute, entitled ‘A dilemma of relevance’ held in his honour recently in Lagos.

Majoroh, while delivering the paper said the aim is to enable man in the field of architecture and housing industry deal with the dilemma brought about by earthly rigours, professionals with a dream, goal and ambition to succeed.

As one responsible for conceptualisation and architecture design of landmark projects that include lNEC office Abuja, Nigerian Embassey Abidjan, Ecobank Pan African Center Lagos, Landmark Towers Lagos, Teslim Balogun Stadium Complex Surulere and others , he said the teaching process must seek the development of the mind of the students from primary to secondary with good background of mathematics, physics, art and technical drawings as well as ability to work long hours at a stretch and probably to stay up late.

According to him, “patience and a sense of humour was needed and it can only be achieved through learning, a learning process which is antithetical to the fostering of the right attitude of mind and styles of thinking.”

It can produce people with good imagination, creativity, honesty, curiosity and the determination to get to bottom of things. Architects which are indispensable for successful intellectual and professional life,” he said.

He lamented that practitioners have abandoned the timber drawing boards that carpenter could make to fall for computer systems whose basic needs for energy could not be reliably provided.