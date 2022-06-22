(NAN)

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen Lucky Irabor, says the operations and activities of Nigerian armed forces are guided by extant laws, rules of engagements and standard operating procedures.

Irabor said this when he received participants of Promotion Staff Course 4 of the Institute of Defence, Senegal who are on a study tour to Nigeria on Monday in Abuja.

The Director, Defence Information, Maj.-Gen. Jimmy Akpor, said the Chief of Defence Civil Military Cooperation, Rear Adm. Adeseye Ayobanjo, received the visitors on behalf of the defence chief.

Irabor said the Nigerian military was created through appropriate constitutional provisions, adding that its operations and activities were guided by extant laws as well as regional and global regulations.

He said the Nigerian armed forces would continue to leverage on the laws in conducting its operations towards securing the nation’s territory as well as the lives and property of Nigerians and foreign nationals.

The defence chief commended the leadership of the Senegalese Defence Institute for the visit, which he said would boost the existing bilateral and diplomatic relations.

He added that the visit would afford Nigeria and Senegal the opportunity to further foster the collaborations between their armed forces, particularly in combating transnational security threats occasioned by global terrorism.

Irabor commended both nations’ militaries for their contributions towards peace support operations in Africa.

Earlier, the Head of the Senegalese delegation and Director, Senegalese Institute of Defence, Colonel C Gueye, said the visit was to enable participants gain firsthand knowledge on the roles of Nigerian military.

Gueye said the institution’s mission was to build the capacity of staff officers in the areas of crisis management and maintenance of global peace.

The Senegalese delegation, which comprises three members of directing staff and 26 students are expected to visit other military establishments, institutions and formations during their stay in Nigeria.

