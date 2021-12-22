From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Armed Forces have announced the promotion of 235 officers to the ranks of one and two stars generals.

The promotions were released late Tuesday night after the sitting of the Army Council, Navy a council and the Air Council respectively held at the ship house ministry of Defence with the minister Bashir Magashi, presiding as chairman.

In the latest promotion, Daily Sun gathered that the Nigerian Army promoted 36 officers to the ranks of Major Generals from Brigadier Generals, while 76 Colonels were promoted to Brigadier Generals.

The Nigerian Navy promoted 21 Commodores to Rear Admirals and 36 Captains to Commodores, while the NAF promoted 30 new Air Vice Marshals from Air Commodores and 36 Group Captains to Air Commodores.

Among the newly promoted Major Generals in the Nigerian army is the Director of Defence Media Organization( DMO), Benard Onyeuko.