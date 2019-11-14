The contingent of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) have emerged victorious in the recent international sporting events in South Africa and Republic of Guinea.

The Acting Director of Defence Information, Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu disclosed that the Nigerian military contingent emerged winners of the recently concluded Military Skills Competition in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

He added that they also clinched 3rd position at the maiden edition of the International Military Sports Council – West African Liaison Office (CISM – WALO) Boxing Championship held in Conakry, Guinea.

“In the Military Skills Competition held in South Africa, the AFN participants comprising male and female personnel from the Nigerian Army, Navy and the Airforce bagged a total of six Gold, four Silver and one Bronze medals.

“The team also carted away the award for best participating country at the event.

“During the military sporting events, the AFN emerged first, second and third positions in both the male and female categories of the 8 km combat race.

“In the Obstacle Crossing event, the team also emerged 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions, while in Combat swimming (Male category), the team took the 1st and 3rd positions, as well as 1st and 2nd positions in the female category.

“At the WALO – CISM Boxing championship in Conakry, AFN Boxing team won a total of six Silver and four bronze medals to clinched 3rd position, queuing behind Guinea and Cote D’Ivoire teams who emerged first and second positions,” he said.

Defence spokesperson said that the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin had commended the team for their outstanding performance and conduct at the international event, describing them as worthy ambassadors of the AFN and the nation.

According to him, the AFN under the current leadership had leveraged on sporting activities as a veritable tool and rallying point to foster unity and synergy among security agencies in Nigeria and the ECOWAS region.

He added that this was part of efforts to foster peace and security in Nigeria and the west African Sub region.

“Notable among the sporting events so far organised and sponsored by the DHQ are the Chief of Defence Staff, Armed Forces and Security Agencies Half Marathon Championship, the CISM Day Run and Security Agencies Route Match,” he said. (NAN)

