From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Nigerian Army on Saturday added fresh 5,800 recruits who just passed out from Depot Nigerian Army in Zaria, Kaduna State, to its workforce.

Since its establishment in 1924, the Nigerian Army has borne the responsibility of moulding selected able-bodied citizens into well trained and disciplined soldiers to meet the manpower demands of the Nigerian Army, the function which is important and remains relevant considering the numerous security challenges presently bedevilling the country.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Farouq Yahaya, who served as reviewing officer and special guest of honour at the passing out parade of 81 regular recruits intake, commended the army for the feet.

According to COAS, Depot Nigerian Army has continued to plan and conduct its training activities in compliance with the Army Headquarters Training Directives whilst also taking cognizance of his vision of having “A Professional Nigerian Army Ready to Accomplish Assigned Missions Within a Joint Environment in Defence of Nigeria”.

To him, the institution has continued to evolve innovative ways of improving existing training standards to meet up the demands of the dynamic contemporary operating environment.

‘It is heartwarming to note that these young soldiers of 81 Regular Recruit Intake are already being reputed for their high level of physical fitness, discipline and motivation. These attributes are encouraging and will indeed contribute to enhancing the strength as well as combat efficiency of the service.’

The army boss urged all the new soldiers to maintain a high standard of professionalism and remain good ambassadors of Depot Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Army and the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

He reminded the passing out recruits that Nigeria is currently facing numerous security challenges such as the activities of Boko Haram terrorists, armed bandits, kidnappers, secessionist agitators and other criminal elements, hence, the need to be ready to put the situation under control.

‘I wish to state that these security challenges can only be surmounted by the collective resolve and effort of every officer and soldier of the Nigerian Army including those of you passing out today. I, therefore, urge you all to apply the mental, physical and moral training acquired over the past few months as well as those you will be exposed to at your respective units, formations and corps.

‘May I at this juncture remind you of the importance of the Oath of Attestation that you have all sworn to. By this oath, you are under obligation to remain loyal to constituted authorities at all times and place the interest of the nation ahead of your convictions.

‘You must be ready to go wherever ordered to defend the territorial integrity of Nigeria at any cost. You must obey all legitimate orders issued to you by your superiors no matter how unpleasant.

‘It is also necessary to highlight that you are subject to both civil and military laws. As such, you must avoid any act that is inimical and poses a danger to the interest of the Nigerian Army, the Armed Forces of Nigeria and the Nation in general.

‘I urge you to always remain loyal especially to the Constitution and the President Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.’