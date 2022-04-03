From Paul Orude Bauchi

The Nigerian Army has raised an alarm over the presence of bandits in Bauchi, Plateau and Taraba states.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division of the Nigerian Army Major-General Ibrahim Salau Ali, disclosed this in Bauchi on Friday, when he paid a courtesy call on Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State in his office.

The warning came months after the governor raised the alarm about aircraft hovering in parts of the state

“Recently we have been having traces of bandits around the three states of Plateau, Taraba and Bauchi states,” Major General Ali revealed.

The GOC said that the army was working with all security agencies in the three states to ensure peace.

“We are working hard to ensure peace to our people so that they can carry out their social economic activities as normal for the development of the states and the country at large,” he assured.

“On the issue of cooperation, nobody does it alone, and when it comes to the issue of security, it is a whole of government approach.

“We appreciate the support of the Bauchi State government and solicit for more support so that we can achieve our aim.”

In his response, Governor Mohammed said his administration was ready to assist the military to deal with the insurgents and bandits.

“I thank the army for the synergy, and the support you have been giving us which made us to some extent, one of the most peaceful states,” he said.

Addressing the GOC, Mohammed stated: “We have a state that is difficult to manage or monitor because of the gorges, rivers, vegetation that make it difficult.

“It is almost difficult for one to really monitor, and to know what is going on expects you are going to use sophisticated drones.

“So we want you to leave a legacy and land marks.

“The issue of migration and immigration has been disturbing, but because of your paramount and most important role in the joint patrol since I came on board, we have been having it easy because we are nipping most of the security problems in the bud.”

On the security reports of aircraft hovering in the state months back, Mohammed assured that there was no cause for alarm.