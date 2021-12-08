From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Nigerian Army is set to strengthen the relationship that has existed between it and the California National Guard on Army Aviation, logistic support with expertise, the improvised explosives Devices IEDs defeat training, Cyber Defence Capability, night fighting skills to help in tackling security challenges in the Country.

Adjuant General of the California National Guard to Nigeria, Major General David Baldwin stated this, yesterday, when he led his team on a courtesy visit to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Farouk Yahaya at the Nigerian Army Headquarters in Abuja

Baldwin said, the visit is made to strengthen the partnership between Nigerian Army and the California National Guard for mutual benefits within the partnership arrangement with the Armed Forces of Nigeria and Ministry of Interior, and its agencies.

“We have been in partnership with Nigerian Army since 2008 and everyday it is growing stronger. The purpose of the visit is to work together to continue to make sure that we provide support to Nigerian army priorities and staff recommendations, and also what could be beneficial for California soldiers in trainings and requirements.”

He added that the California National Guard will develop an Army Aviation programme and go through the process of selecting Nigerian Army Warfare Aircraft and inducting the aircraft successfully to provide security for the country.

“We have a very large army aviation component in California. We have California aviation brigade, aviation battalions with almost 100 Aircraft in the California Engineering Department, over half of which are in our Army”, he noted.

He added that the Californian National Guard will continue to partner with the Nigerian Army on Military Intelligence to improve personnel on tracking processes in fighting insurgency, having enjoyed historical relationship with Intelligence soldiers from California at Nigerian Army Intelligence School in Lagos.

Army Chief, Lt General Farouk Yahaya, while responding, appreciated the California National Guard,said he is looking forward to expand of the relationship between Nigerian Army and California National Guard for the mutual benefits.

General Yahaya said he believe the California Army has what it takes to support Nigerian Army to develop and enhance competence in concern areas.