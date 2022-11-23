By Vera Wisdom-Bassey

The Nigerian Army College of Logistics has commenced a military maneuver tagged “EXERCISE OFO NWAGHA” to train students of the college on checkmating the activities of criminals in the country.

The exercise it was learnt will help to promote greater security in the country, and strengthen security during the festive period.

EXERCISE OFO NWAGHA, it was learnt is a six days routine training exercise which will help enhance troops combat proficiency as well. It will run from 19th-24th of November, 2022 at the Training School of 81 division Ajilate, Ogun State, and students of Junior Leadership and staff Officers Course 1/22.

The Training will be in different faculties which includes: Information Centre headed by Major Oluwatope Dorcas Aluko; 9ICC OPS Room; 911 BG Chaplaincy Nambi Army; 91CC Islamic Affairs; 9ICC UAV PC ; and 911 BG SF PL and is being headed by Team Commander Staff Sergent Comfort Peter; among others.

The GOC 81 division, Major General Obinna Ajunwa fielding questions from journalist remarked that the exercises in the military remains a regular but the importance of this particular training he pointed out was to improve the officers and soldiers, and to enable them operate effectively in military operations.

He said: “This Exercise is for some particular officers, and it is to impact on the operators in the field, so that when they are deployed to military operations they can perform adequately well.

“The uniqueness of this is that most of the officers have not participated in this training before, and are brought specially for this “OFO NWAGHA” training so that they can be used in our offices and when other assignments or engagement are espoused to them they will do well and with what we have seen here today they will do well and at the end of the day the students would have learnt a lots.”

Also, the Commandant of the College Major General Adekunle Adeyinka remarked that the course which was introduced by the Chief of Army staff as part of his vision towards train soldiers to give a quick response to challenges, via the training.

He said this training will enable staff who have undergone training in the classroom but has not practicalized it to do so in the field.

Also, as part of the training, one of the trainee of the information Centre Aluko, briefed the GOC on how she will train the participants.