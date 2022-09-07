From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Chief of Army Staff, Nigerian Army, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has said training of Nigerian Army personnel will remain a top priority under his leadership.

The Army Chief stated this at the secondth Commanding Officers’ Workshop held in Sokoto.

He explained that the current insecurity is dynamic and complex in nature, hence, the need for effective training of manpower to confront it headlong.

“The Nigerian Army will continue to leverage on the many achievements recorded and uphold the integrity of this country.” The COAS stated in his remarks.

General Yahaya who noted that inadequate and noncontinuous training in the usage of higher caliber weapons is one of the challenges facing the Nigerian Army, but hopes to soon overcome the situation.

He also promised that the Army would remain resolute in the area of training and retraining junior and senior officers with a view to confronting the challenges facing the country.

He urged the participants to pay attention to the issues set to be discussed and make a change that will improve in discharging their statutory responsibilities.

General Yahaya however expressed appreciation to Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar for their leadership roles and continuous support to the Nigeria Army in the state.

Earlier, the General Officer Commanding, 8 Division, Sokoto, Major General Uwen Bassey in his welcome address described the workshop as timely which would adequately enhance the capacity of Commanding Officers in the field and other theater operations.

He said the Nigerian Army has the capacity and ability to withstand aggression, but there is a strong need to enhance its capability and ability to withstand unforeseen challenges through workshops and seminars to conform with the present-day situation.

The GOC explained that the workshop will also make the participants share their past experiences in their fight against insurgency, banditry, and other wanton criminal activities in the country.

“Coming together of Commanding Officers to rub minds will improve their leadership ability, co-operation, and efficiency in their primary roles,” General Bassey said.

General Bassey, however, urged participants to make the very best of the opportunity to build their individual capacity.

Both the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar and Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state in their separate goodwill commended the Nigerian Army for their effort to restore peace in Sokoto, and Nigeria at large.

The five-day workshop is themed: ‘Equipment maintenance and operational efficiency: The role of operational and tactical level commanders in the Nigeria Army as well as other sister services through inter Agency cooperation.’