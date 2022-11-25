The Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery on Friday pulled out seven major generals and 38 other senior officers of the corps after 35 years of meritorious service to the father land.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that, the pulling out ceremony is part of the routine activities of the Nigerian Army during which it disengages senior officers from its service.

A total of 45 officers belonging to the artillery corps that formally pulled out included seven major generals, 11 brigadier generals, 18 colonels, one Lt colonel, three majors and five captains.