The Nigerian Army on Wednesday dismissed reports indicating the total closure of the Maiduguri-Damaturu highway.

In a statement, Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, said the road has not been closed for motorists as insinuated in the social media reports.

Nwachukwu disclosed that troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE conducted condone and search exercise to sanitise communities located on the road to make it safe for motorists and other users.

He said: “Our attention has been drawn to rumours that the Nigerian Army has closed Maiduguri-Damaturu Road. This is not true.

“What is happening is an ongoing clearance and snap checks operations in the general area required to clear suspected Boko Haram terrorists along the road.

“The clearance operation is ultimately for the safety and security of motorists and other road users”.

Nwachukwu called on members of the public to cooperate with the troops to enable discharge their duties effectively.

NAN