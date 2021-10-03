Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army headquarters has dismissed a video trending on social media showing the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi, (retd) allegedly carrying an Ak 47 riffle to protect himself from attack.

In the said video, the minister dressed in brown native attire was seen carrying the AK 47, while trying to enter a vehicle which his orderly opened for him.

Disclaiming the video on its social media handle, the army described the post “falsified social media post” aimed at demeaning the person of the Honorable Minister of Defence. It stated that the Army the person in the video was not the Honorable Minister of Defence. The post reads; “The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to a falsified social media post aimed at demeaning the Honorable Minister of Defence. The Army wishes to state that the person in the video is not the Honorable Minister of Defence”.

