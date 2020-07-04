The Nigerian Army on Saturday distributed palliatives to Vulnerable persons in Igoh community, Upper Ekenhua in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo.

Brig.-Gen Usman Bello, Commander, 4 Brigade, Benin who distributed the palliatives on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen Tukur Buratai, said the exercise was part of activities to mark the 2020 Army Day celebration.

Bello said that the COAS took cognisance of the vulnerable people in the community in particular and the society at large as well as widows of military personnel in the Ekenhua cantonment.

He said that they constituted the worst hit by the various restriction and protocol adopted by government to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

He said it was in view of this that the COAS decided to reach out to them in order to cushion the effect of hardship occasioned by COVID-19.

He noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought about loss of jobs to many as well as economic crunch in the society.

“However, we want our communities to know that we appreciate them and their contributions to make our work easier.

“We also want them to continue to appreciate us so as to encourage us not to relent in service delivery in line with our constitutional obligations.

“The packages may be small, but the spirit behind it is what matters,” he said.

He further said that the exercise was simultaneously going on across all Army units and formations across the country.

He noted that the Army Day was an annual event celebrated in honour of Nigerians who have paid the supreme sacrifice in defence of the country.

In his remarks, the Head of Igoh community, Chief Suaues Osadolor, thanked the Army for the gesture.

According to him, it was an honour for his community to be chosen out of the several communities in the state to benefit from the COAS goodwill.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that more than 100 persons received the palliative packages.

NAN also reports that the palliatives include rice, vegetable oil, seasonings, salt and beverages. (NAN)