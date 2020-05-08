The Nigerian Army Farms is making waves in the in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, with the sale of some its produce at affordable prices.

The farm, located in Giri, near the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA), can boast of processed foods, ruminant feeds, dog feeds and fish feeds. It also practices breed refinement through artificial insemination and embryo transplant.

It engages in safe keeping for animals like goats, sheep and rams.

Established in November 2018, the farm produces and sells items like plantain flour, cassava flour, beans flour, rice flour, turmeric powder and dairy products.

The farm was to support government’s food security policy and contribute to the internally generation revenue of the Nigerian Army as well create jobs.

It engages in training army personnel and their families in agricultural best practices in breed production and general farming.

NDA, Depot begin joint field training exercise

The Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) and Depot, Nigerian Army, have commenced a joint field training exercise tagged, Exercise Kun Gama.

The exercise, which started on May 6, 2020, at Falgore Forest Camp base, hitherto the stronghold of bandits and terrorists located along Tudun Wada- Falgore Saminaka Road, Kaduna State, will end on May 20.

The combined field exercise featuring cadets of Short Service Course 46 and recruits of 79 Regular Intake would involve the firing of live ammunition using small arms and artillery guns. Army authorities have advised the public to stay away from the exercise area throughout the duration even as it assured that it has put safety precautions in place to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

It specifically called on residents of Tudun-Wada, Falgore village, Kwanar Dan Gora and Takatsale in Kaduna and Kano states to go about their legitimate activities without fear.

COVID-19: NDA donates sanitizers to Kano, Jigawa govts

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, has donated some of its home-made hand sanitizers to the governments of Kano and Jigawa States. The donation is part of its contribution to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The academy’s registrar, Brigadier-General Ayoola Aboaba, delivering the sanitizers to the two governments in Kano and Dutse, said the gesture was aimed at supporting their efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

He said the hand sanitiser, which was produced by the academy’s Department of Chemistry, was duly approved by NAFDAC and produced in line with the best standard guidelines and chemical composition as stipulated by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

To curb the spread of the virus, he said the NDA would donate the sanitizers to other states and communities, as part of its corporate social responsibility and civil/military cooperation outreach.

Permanent secretary in charge of protocol, Government House, Kano, Idris Abdullahi Dawakin Tofa, thanked the NDA for the gesture, which he said was timely.

Commissioner for health, Jigawa State, Abba Umar Zakari, who received the donation on behalf of his state government, commended the initiative of the NDA, even as he prayed for the speedy end of the pandemic.

The NDA also presented its hand sanitizers to 3 Brigade, Nigerian Army, to boost its capacity in containing the spread of the pandemic. The items were received by its commander, Brig. Gen. B.A. Alabi, at the brigade’s headquarters in Kano.

Army onslaught against Boko Haram/ISWAP kills 134 members, nabs16 top informants

An offensive operation led by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, to rout terrorists ravaging the North-East, led to the killing of 134 members of the Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP terrorist groups.

The operation destroyed seven gun trucks belonging to the terrorists and led to the arrest of 16 high-profile suspected informants of the groups.

Coordinator, defence media organization, who made this discosure, said all these were achieved in the ongoing subsidiary operation in the North-East theatre of operation, codenamed “Operation Kantana Jimlan,” conducted as part of the conclusive phase of Operation Lafiya Dole.

He said the onslaught was preparatory to the final routing of BHT/ISWAP criminals from Nigerian territory. Attacks by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have intensified on various fronts, especially within the Timbuktu triangle, leaving the criminal elements and their leadership in complete disarray and thus setting the conditions for the commencement of the final assault on their evil enclaves and hideouts.

Army sources said: “Several BHT/ISWAP targets were acquired and engaged with precision by Nigerian Army Artillery Regiments of Operation Lafiya Dole across the entire theatre, thus delivering accurate fire on the criminals who were seen fleeing in disarray. In one of such coordinated artillery bombardments conducted between May 1 and 2, 2020, around the Timbuktu Triangle general area by the Offensive Support Group of Operation Kantana Jimlan, 7 Boko Haram gun trucks were destroyed while 78 BHT/ISWAP fighters were killed as confirmed by both aerial and human intelligence.

“Relatedly, within the same period, another successful artillery engagement to Buk in Damboa LGA of Borno State resulted in the neutralisation of an additional 56 BHT criminals.

“Acting on intelligence that a large number of BHT members were converging at the location, which they erroneously considered as being safe from aerial bombardment, the gallant troops of the Nigerian Army Artillery Regiments acquired and engaged the location with deadly precision, inflicting heavy casualties on them. As confirmed by our intelligence sources, only a handful of the terrorists escaped the location with gunshot wounds, with little chances of survival.”