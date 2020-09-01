Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Deputy Director of Sports, Defence Headquarters, Brigadier-General Maikano Abdullahi has declared his interest to contest for the position of the president of the Organization of Military Sports in Africa (OMSA).

Gen Abdullahi is contesting against three other candidates to head the organisation founded in 1994 by Major-General Ishola Williams (retd).

The body became fully operational in 2008 with its headquarters in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

At a media briefing Tuesday in Abuja to declare his candidacy, Abdullahi explained that the winner of the election, scheduled to hold on October 7, would automatically emerge as the Vice President of the International Military Sports Council(CISM), a global military sporting organization second to the International Olympic Committee.

Gen Abdullahi, who was the First Secretary General of OSMA as a Lieutenant Colonel, pledged to promote sports and encourage good sporting relationship among the 51 African member countries of OSMA if elected.

A fellow of the National Association of Physical and Health Education Recreation Sports and Dance, the presidential hopeful has won several national and international awards in Cameroun, CISM Headquarters in Belgium, Burkina Faso, Niger and Republic of Guinea.

He said his vast experience in sports, fitness and training coupled with his participation in both military and civil sporting activities, makes him the most qualified and the best candidate to lead the African military sports body.

Explaining why he decided to contest for the position, Abdulahi said “As a senior officer in Defence Headquarters Abuja and Deputy Director Sports; if given the mandate, I will project the good image of Nigeria better in both CISM and OSMA, promote Military Sports in Nigeria and Africa.

‘I will also ensure that our continent is adequately represented in all CISM sporting events and World General Assemblies and it will also give me the opportunity to promote sports and encourage good sporting relationship among the 51 African countries.’

He thanked the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Gabriel Olonisakin and the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai, for nominating him to vie for the OSMA presidency and CISM Vice Presidency for Africa.