By Philip Nwosu

Twenty officers and 14 soldiers at the weekend graduated from the Nigerian Army Ordnance School (NAOS) in Epe, Lagos State, after taking a course on the management of armament and ammunition.

The course tagged Armament and Ammunition Technical Course, according to the army, was to further enhance materiel management for the Nigerian army.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 81 Division, Maj.-Gen. Umar Musa, while conferring the students with certificate and awards said that human capacity development remained a major component for attainment of professionalism and success in every organisation.

The GOC who was represented by the Divison’s Chief of Staff, Brig.-Gen. Dapo Oloyede insisted that effective training provides a critical force multiplier effect for the successful conduct of missions and requires constant innovation to cope with and overcome dynamic security challenges.

He said: “The complex security environment in Nigeria demands ingenuity and resourcefulness in order to defeat all adversaries.”

Musa said that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, provided strategic guidance for mission oriented training in all army formations and training institutions for the accomplishment of missions.

“The NOAS is a strong pillar for capacity development in the management of arms, ammunition, clothing, and technical stores, which are the lifewire of military operations.

“The professional management of materiel in peace and war times by officers and soldiers trained in the school has contributed immensely to combat efficiency in all NA operations and exercises.

“This underscores the importance of effective logistics training for the attainment of the COAS’ vision for the Nigerian army,” he said.

According to the GOC, the COAS’ vision is to attain a professional Nigerian Army ready to accomplish assigned mission within a joint environment in defence of Nigeria, adding that, “the transformation and equipping of the Nigerian Army to effectively achieve this vision and defend the country in a joint environment can only thrive on sound knowledge of material management.”

The GOC said that the welfare of Nigeria Army personnel was paramount to the COAS who had continuously provided infrastructural development geared toward a conducive environment for the benefit of personnel.

“Also, the regular payment of Ration Cash Allowance and other entitlements of staff and students of the school should spur you to better performance in your duties.

“Therefore, you are all enjoined to remain focused and professional in all your assigned responsibilities in order to justify the enormous resources being committed to your training and welfare,” he said.

Musa encouraged all officers and soldiers to continue to work in synergy with other security agencies until all security threats were eliminated to ensure the prosperity of the nation.

“As the nation is gradually moving toward another election year, you must remain apolitical and work assiduously to protect the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

Also the Commandant of the Nigerian Army Ordnance School, Maj.-Gen. Adeyemi Alabi, said that the school recently, re-invigorated its training to include tactical activities toward having materiel managers capable of discharging technical and tactical responsibilities.

Alabi noted that the school’s 2022 Training Cycle, witnessed improved collaboration with professional organisations to enhance the capacity of staff and students.

“This collaboration with experts is also transforming the research and development efforts in the school.

“Within the last seven months, the school has produced hand-held metal detectors, composite propellant and rocket artillery, amongst others,” he said.

The commandant urged the graduands to apply the knowledge they had acquired to contribute positively to the attainment of technical and tactical missions in their respective formations and units.

Alabi said that the COAS had also provided several laudable projects and facilities to enhance the welfare of troops in the cantonment, as well as learning in NAOS.

“We thank the COAS for approving the construction of a maternity centre for improved healthcare delivery to the Papa Community in Epe as part of the COAS Quick Impact Projects.

“This has further boosted the cordial relationship between the NA and the good people of Epe and Lagos State at large,” the commandant said.