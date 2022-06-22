From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Troops of 13 Brigade of the Nigerian Army have intercepted scores of ammunition in Cross River State

In a statement made available in Calabar on Wesnesday and signed by the PRO of the 13 Brigade Headquarters, Capt. Tope Aluko, and endorsed by

Director Army Public Relations

Brigadier General Oyema Nwachukwu, said the incident occured on June 23, 2022.

Although the statement was silent on the whereabouts of the persons who ferried the ammunition, it said a Toyota Camry car with registration number JAL 492 AA was recovered.

The statement added that the vehicle was ladened with assorted ammunition while enroute Utanga village towards Obudu Mountains in Cross River State.

It read in part, “troops deployed at Forward Operating Base Amana attempted to stop the vehicle at their checkpoint but the driver evaded the checking and zoomed off.

“The drivers recalcitrance

compelled the troops to open fire on the tyres of the vehicle, thereby immobilizing it.

“A thorough search conducted on the vehicle revealed it was conveying 72 Improvised Explosive Device chargers, 121 Dynamite Liquid, 200 rounds of 7.62 mm (NATO) and 82 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition.

“Other items recovered in the intercepted vehicle are military uniforms and kits”, it read.

It advised members of the public to continue to support troops with credible information that will lead to stemming the tide of insecurity across the country.