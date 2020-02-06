Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has promised to make the burial of the parents of Nnamdi Kanu a peaceful one contrary to the expectation of the Federal Government and the Nigeria Army. Leader of MASSOB, Uchenna Madu disclosed this in a press statement he made available to newsmen in Owerri. Madu said his group frowned at the constant harassment of Kanu’s community by the army, describing their action as inconsequential. “We condemned the continuous patrolling of Nigeria Army around the royal palace of late Eze Israel Kanu of Afaraukwu, Umuahia. The temporal blockage of the entrance of the road leading to the palace and subjective harassment of the citizens of the community is an act of witch-hunting, subjection, and inconsequential Gestapo.” He cautioned the army against creating unnecessary tension, just as he maintained that the burial is purely and Igbo affair and does not require such intimidation by them. According to him “MASSOB wishes to inform the Nigeria security agencies that the burial the ceremony of HRM, Eze Israel Kanu and his wife is not an IPOB or Biafra function, it is purely an Igbo traditional burial of Afaraukwu Umuahia for their late eze and his wife. The security agencies should stop creating unnecessary and artificial tension in Afaraukwu, Umuahia. “MASSOB described the Nigeria Army and other security agencies as organs of intimidation, terrorism, subjection, and domination against Ndigbo by the President Muhammad Buhari-led Federal Government.” Madu accused the army of trying to create an atmosphere of anarchy to in other to make the ceremony chaotic for Igbo leaders who would be in attendance. He said: “Their uninvited and frequented presence around the family house of late Eze Israel Kanu’s palace is to create a negative and erroneous impression that the burial of Afaraukwu, Umuahia traditional ruler and his wife will not be peaceful as planned. “We know their game plan; they want to embarrass the Igbo leaders and foreign delegates that will attend the burial. We shall make sure their plan didn’t work out because there will be no Biafra activity that will attract their venom. “Ndigbo have resolved to accord Nnamdi Kanu’s parents a befitting burial as a profound traditional ruler. Their burial ceremony is not a Biafra rally or demonstration. The subjection and molestation of the Nigerian army in Afaraukwu, Umuahia will never deter Ndigbo from the burial of HRH Eze Israel Kanu and his wife,” Madu stated. Reply Forward