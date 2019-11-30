The Nigerian Army has today carried out a medical outreach for over 3,000 persons in Ekpri Ikang Community of Bakassi LGA to mark the Exercise Crocodile Smile IV. The event which had in attendance the General Officer Commanding 82 division Major General LA Adegboye, Ex DG CRSPHCDA Dr Betta Edu as the Special Guest of Honor representing the CRS, the House committee Chairman on Health Honorable Ekpo Bassey as special guest, Service Commanders and Heads of Security Agencies in CRS, Royal Fathers, Special Security Advisers south, Air Vice Marshal Osim and other very important dignitaries was carried out to render Health care and Services to the people of Ekpri Ikang Community in Bakassi LGA.

Speaking in the event after an opening prayer and pouring of liberation by HH Adim Adim and HH Archibong Adim respectively was an address presented by the 13 Brigade Commander Brig Gen O.T Olatoye followed by an address by the GOC 82 division Maj Gen LA Adegboye who expressed satisfaction being in CRS and highlighted the main reasons for the exercise which is to help the Nigerian Army win the heart of such communities so as to provide an enabling environment to curtail crime, cultism, militancy, drug abuse, and other related security challenges. The hope to improve military civilian relationship. To help boast internal security as well as consolidating the Exercise Crocodile Smile 1-3 and finally to partner with other sister security agencies to curb crime in the State while safeguarding our borders.

Presenting a health talk Dr Betta Edu the immediate past DG of CRSPHCDA who started by thanking/welcoming our visitors on behalf of H.E Sen Ben Ayade before going further to sensitize the audience on the importance of sleeping under treated mosquito nets to avoid malaria stating a clear and alarming data of about 11% of death occurring in pregnant women caused by malaria.

In her words; “Its very essential for us to sleep under treated mosquito nets to avoid malaria, a lot of us today have converted the mosquito nets into covering our planted vegetables as well as using it to squeeze bitter leaf, pap, etc. We fail to wash our hands regularly especially breastfeeding mothers forgetting that we easily attract Diarrhea and other diseases as a result of our dirty hands, Oral Dehydration Therapy (ORS) remains the easiest way of treating it”.

She advised pregnant women to always register for ante natal and deliver in hospitals and health centers rather than going to churches or other special delivery houses. She called on the community to join the fight to end open defecation in CRS, while assuring them that enrollment for Ayade care will begin soon. Before joining the GOC, House committee chairman on health and other dignitaries to administer deworming tablets to children and free medical services like treatment of several communicable and noncommunicable diseases, providing free eye treatment and glasses, minor surgeries to participants.

The village chiefs and other beneficiaries who spoke thanked the Nigerian Army especially the Brigade Commander of the 13 Brigade Brig. Gen Olatoye whose dynamic innovative impact has been greatly felt since his arrival in CRS. The said security in Bakassi has improved and their health is now being attended to. “This is how army and civilians should relate” we are impressed.