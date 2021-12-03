From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Nigerian Army is set to begin its annual Chief of Army Staff (COAS) conference in Abuja from the 6th to 11th of December 2021.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, made this known at a press conference held at the Army headquarters in Abuja, on Friday.

He stressed that the conference is a forum created to access the performance of the Nigerian Army within the year and also prepare for the subsequent years.

He added that Nigerian Army, being a symbol of national unity and pride of the nation has come a long way in carrying out its constitutional roles and fulfilling its core mandate to the citizenry.

“The COAS Annual Conference is a forum for appraising Nigerian Army’s performance within a period of one year. This year’s conference will afford the COAS and participants an opportunity to evaluate training, operational activities as well as logistics and administrative matters for the year 2021.

“It is also aimed at making projections for subsequent years, with a view to reposition the Nigerian Army for optimal performance in the discharge of its constitutional roles.

“We would use the conference to reflect on our performances in the year under review towards more effective operational and administrative performance in the coming year.”

He explained that the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, will be the Special Guest of Honour. The Minister of Defence, Maj Gen Salihi Bashir Magashi (Rtd) will also be in attendance.

He added that, on Tue, 7th Dec 2021, the Director General, Department of State Services, Mr. Yusuf Magaji Bichi, will be delivering a lecture titled, Current and Future Security Perception in Nigeria. The conference will dovetail into Dinner Night on Wed 8 Dec by 7pm in honour of retiring senior NA officers.

“Furthermore, on Thursday, 9th Dec 2021, the Chief of Training (Army), Maj Gen AB Ibrahim, will be delivering a lecture titled, Effectiveness of Realistic and Practical Training: An Appraisal of Exercise RESTORE HOPE.

“Similarly, on Fri 10 Dec 21, the Chief of Transformation and Innovation (Army), Maj Gen C Ofoche, will make a presentation on Strategies for Implementation of Lessons Learned.

“Other highlights of the conference are briefs by Field Commanders of Nigerian Army Operations, both in Nigeria and outside the shores of the country, on their operational activities, successes and future projections. These would be spread throughout the days of the Conference beginning from Day one.”

