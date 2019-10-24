Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Nigerian Army has declared its readiness to establish Armour Brigade in Kebbi State as part of security strategies to stabilize peace around North -West geopolitical zone of the country.

Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC),A Division, Nigerian Army, Sokoto, Brig. General Aminu Bande stated this on Thursday during his entourage courtesy visit to Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu at government house, Birnin Kebbi.

Bande explained that the Nigerian Army Headquarters has started creating opportunities to make itself presence everywhere to curb insecurity across the country by establish more Brigades and Battalions.

” However, it is the wishes of all of us to seek the State Government to facilitate the establishment of Armour Brigade in Kebbi State faster than expected by providing a place for the Brigade.

“We have other States which have done similar thing and nothing is stopping Kebbi State to assist us”.

Bande noted that the Army is considering Koko-Basse, Dakingeri,Zuru axis as strategic location for the Brigade stressed that Nigerian Army are planning more opportunities sustain the country’s unity.

He assured the people of the state that the Army would not allow security situation to get worsen.

In his reaction, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, who commended Nigerian Army for their sacrifice for the nation’s unity, peaceful coexistence, promised to support them on hasten the establishment of Armour Brigade in the state.

Governor Bagudu while counselling Nigerian Army on policy of inclusiveness, noted that they have a big role to play in peaceful coexistence,by inculcates their experiences international peace keeping across African’s continent.

He added that his administration had constructed 40 schools across nomadic settlements and empowered Fulani’s women stressed that all groups, tribes in the country most be include in government programmes.

