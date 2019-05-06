The Nigerian Army is partnering with Techno Oil Limited to promote the use of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) as an alternative source of domestic fuel among its officers and men.

The Army had inaugurated the scheme, known as the Nigerian Army Welfare by Guarantee Limited, and followed up with commissioning of a Liquefied Petroleum Gas plant at the Mambila Barracks in Abuja.

The scheme was part of measures to deepen the use of LPG as a cleaner, safer, and cheaper source of fuel among officers and men of the Army.

A statement by Techno Oil said under the terms of the partnership, LPG cylinders manufactured at the company’s Lagos factory had already been supplied for use by the Army.

The Executive Vice-Chairman of Techno Oil, Mrs. Nkechi Obi, told journalists that the interest shown by the Army in LPG adoption was pivotal in the campaign to promote the use of cleaner energy in Nigeria.

She noted that Techno Oil had the capacity to meet Nigeria’s cylinder needs with the commencement of commercial production of cylinders at the company’s LPG manufacturing plant in Lagos.

“Techno Oil can supply any quantity of cylinders desired at the Army’s micro-distribution centres, which were established to make officers and men of the military to have easy access to LPG facilities,” Obi said.

She decried the high level of sub-standard and used cylinders being imported into the country by unscrupulous businessmen and demanded that the Federal Government to put stringent measures in place to check the importation of LPG cylinders into the country.

Obi lauded the Army’s LPG adoption drive, saying that the development held the prospect of stimulating the use of LPG among other key institutions .

“We are calling on other government agencies, ministries and departments to emulate the Army’s gesture of patronising locally-made LPG cylinders and accessories,” Obi said.