Nigerian Army says it has concluded plans to boost healthcare delivery in South-East by building a state-of-the-art Nigerian Army Reference Hospital in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

Col. Aliyu Yusuf, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations in 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Enugu.

Yusuf said that the Ground Breaking Ceremony of the hospital would be performed on Aug. 7 at Nkwagu Cantonment, Abakaliki.

“This hospital project when completed will be a world class and state-of-the-art hospital that will meet the needs of Nigerian Army personnel and the civil populace in the South-East region of the country.

“It will indeed boost the morale of troops and their families as well as contribute to the development of host community, Abakaliki and Ebonyi State in general,” he said.

The Army spokesman said that the event would kick-off 10a.m. prompt at Nkwagu Cantonment, Abakaliki. (NAN)