From Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Nigerian Army has alarm over traces of bandits in Bauchi, Plateau and Taraba States.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division of the Nigerian Army Major General Ibrahim Salau Ali, disclosed this in Bauchi on Friday, when he paid a courtesy call on Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State in his Office.

The warning is coming months after the governor raised alarm about aircrafts hovering in parts of the state

“Recently we have been having traces of bandits around the three states of Plateau, Taraba and Bauchi States,” Major General Ali revealed.

The GOC said that the Army that was working with all security agencies around the three states to ensure peace.

“We are working hard to ensure peace to our people so that they can carry out their social economic activities as normal for the development of the states and the country at large,” he assured.

“The issue of cooperation, nobody does it alone and when it comes to issue of security is a whole of government approach.

“We appreciate the support of the Bauchi state government and solicit for more support so we can achieve our aim”

In his response, Governor Mohammed said his administration was ready to assist the military to deal with insurgents and bandits.

“I thank the army for the synergy and the support you have been giving us which made us to some extent one of the most peaceful states,” he said.

Addressing the GOC, Mohammed stated, “We have a state that is difficult to manage or monitor because of the gorges, rivers, vegetation make it difficult.

“It is almost difficult for one to really monitor and know what is going on expects you are going to use sophisticated drones.

“So we want you to leave a legacy and land marks”

“The issue of migration and immigration have been disturbing but somehow because of your paramount and most important role in the joint patrol since I came on board we have been having it easy because we are nipping most of the security problems in the bud”

On the security reports of aircrafts hovering in the state months back, Mohammed assured that there was no cause for alarm.

“The air force base is here and we have the sector commander so we are lucky in Bauchi,” he stated

“They have drawn a lot of technology and personnel and up till now they not been able to locate the identity of the planes but certainly we have mounted serous monitoring devices should in case it happens again they will be able to know.

“The army will not come into this unless they are told that it is a ground gadgets troop operation and the air force is doing some much.

“We feel safe and secured by their coming to Bauchi.

“I want to assure Nigerians especially people living in Bauchi that the military is doing so much to make them safe and secure and they can sleep with their eyes closed”