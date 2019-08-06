Damiete Braide

The art community in Nigeria has been thrown into mourning as renowned artist, David Dale, passed on at the age of 72 at the Military Hospital, Yaba after a long battle with stroke.

President, Society of Nigerian Artist, Oliver Enwonwu in a statement noted today said: “We celebrate iconic Nigerian artist David Herbert Dale for his major contributions to global and historical narratives of modern art in Nigeria.

“A Fellow of the Society of Nigerian Artists, he was best known for his dexterity and versatility in 23 different media, majorly stained glass through which he explored the energy and variety of urban life in Lagos.

“In a hugely successful career spanning over four decades, Dale’s mastery is also clearly evident in his many oils, watercolours, bead paintings, gouaches, wrought iron, etchings, mosaics and lino prints.

“His legacy is hinged not only on his technical proficiency but also on his bold and economical line, which at once unites his diverse media by eliminating the superfluous to create a visceral connection to his audience.”

David Dale will be greatly missed by the Society of Nigerian Artists and members of the broader Nigerian art community.

It will be recalled that four years ago, there was a special fund-raising lottery sales tagged “Saving David Dale” organised by Quintessence Gallery, Park View Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos.