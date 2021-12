Fast-rising Nigerian artist, Felix Ikechukwu Idiga Jnr, popularly known as Fii3rd is set to release his new debut album titled “Son of Imo” featuring Bad, YCee, Yung6ix, Boybreed, Evelle, Callie Majik, Ceeza Milli, Dwillsharmony and many others.

The new album comes on the back of his recent single hits which mad waves both locally and internationally including “Gbam Gbam”, Iheoma and “Annointing ”.

The album, he believes, will resonate with street credibility and eventually morph into popular anthem for Hip Hop, Pop, R&B and Jazz enthusiasts due to his versatile creation of each song in the album and it’s inspiration and story.

“Son of Imo” is an album containing his previous singles and will debut January 04th, 2020.

When asked what message he has in the new album: Fii3rd said “I just hope when people listen to the album they can appreciate the love and dedication I have for the craft. I’m an all round fan of music in general, all types and genres.

I deploy this versatility in highlighting and correcting the societal ills through my music and for each track in my new album, it has a unique message it is passing”

Known for his uniqueness and unrivalled showmanship, Fii3rd, who is also a self-signed independent artist, said he aspires to see himself attaining legendary status like some of Nigeria’s biggest music stars and is in communication with some of the industry’s big names in Nigeria to collaborate with them soon and produce some nice songs which will bring value to the Afrobeats scene.

The singer/songwriter/director hails from Imo state, and officially started singing in 2013 but, before then, had created name freestyling, miming and performing songs from some of his mentors and influencers.

His penchant for mixing words and solid rhyme patterns soon developed into a song, ‘Gbam Gbam’, that became a sensation among Music lovers and enjoyed the #2 spot on Nigerian Radio Charts in 2017.

The fast rising artist hopes to leverage on this debut album to consolidate and continues to forge a career in the burgeoning Music industry.

