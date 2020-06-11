Rita Okoye

Fast rising Nigerian artiste, music composer and producer Ikemefuna Spencer Chidera also known as Spencerkratos or Sk RaRi has lamented that Nigerian artists are not doing enough to help curb COVID-19 in the country.

Sk RaRi is of the opinion that a lot could be achieved if they can come together and create songs that would help create more awareness about the deadly virus.

He also bemoaned that artists would come together and make songs for politicians during campaigns and election period but never considered same measure for COVID-19.

“The big wigs should do more. Do more with their Instagram and YouTube channel. The only two artists that have come together to do a conscious song to fight this virus is Falz and Donjazzy. A song titled ‘safe’. We as artists are role models and also have a vital role to play in the public space. We need to use our platforms to help get us out of the pandemic and keep our economy alive. We are have a role to play,”, he told Sun News.

Sk RaRi who is known for his song ‘Cassic girl’ with over 500 thousand streams on SoundCloud is also working on more music projects.