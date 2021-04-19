As the build up to the Olympics in Japan thickens, kick442.com look at how Nigerian athletic stars performed at some invitational events that went down at the week just ended. Kick442.com compiled this report with the help of Athletics Federation of Nigeria and Making Of Champions (MOC).

At the Tom Jones Memorial Meet in Florida, Nigeria track queen, Blessing Okagbare, 200 metres specialist, Divine Oduduru, Esther Isa and Fabian Edoki were in action in the women’s 200m, men’s 200m, and men’s long jump events.

Okagbare competed in her second race this season in her event where she clocked a Season’s Best (SB) of 22.66s (+1.0m/s) to place third in the heats and overall. Sha’Carri Richardson was the fastest in 22.11s, followed by Lynna Irby in 22.57s.

Oduduru, opened up his season as he ran to a time of 20.46s (+0.9m/s) to place fourth in the heat won by Fred Kerley in 20.24s. Jereem Richards finished 2nd in 20.30s while Aaron Brown placed 3rd in 20.43s. Divine finished fifth overall in the men’s 200m event.

Edoki, in action in the Men’s Long Jump event, made a mark of 7.55m to place fourth.

At the War Eagle Invitational, Esther Isa and Erhire Omamuyovwi represented in the women’s and men’s high jump event while Amarachukwu Obi represented in the 200m and 400m women’s event