The Nigerian Baptist Convention has appealed to the Federal and Kaduna State Government to intensify their efforts to end the spate of kidnapping and banditry in Nigeria.

Its President, Rev. (Dr) Israel Akanji, made the appeal, yesterday, in a statement in Ibadan, Oyo State, on the kidnapping of students of Bethel Baptist High School, Damishi, Kaduna.

He commended the efforts of the Governor Nasir El-Rufai, his commissioners and security operatives in the state, “for acting swiftly upon receiving our report and who are working closely together.

“We urge them not to leave any stone unturned to rescue all the students still in the hands of the bandits.

“We also commiserate with the families of the two gallant soldiers of the Nigerian Army, who lost their lives, while trying to protect the school.

“We appreciate the vigilance group who put in much effort to defend the school, although they were overpowered,” Akanji said.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.