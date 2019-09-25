A Nigerian has been appointed as vice president of the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH).

Kayode Fowode, who is an engineer, becomes the first African to hold the position since the global body was founded in 1945. He was elected at the institution head Office, The Grange, Highfield Drive Wigston, Leicestershire, United Kingdom by IOSH Council on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. His election was however was ratified officially at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at The International Convention Centre, ICC, Birmingham, UK.

Fowode, who is also the Managing Director of Kevron Consulting Limited, is a member of the world body’s Presidential Team (PT). The role of PT is ambassadorial, representing IOSH globally and include supporting and promoting IOSH strategic objectives and campaigns, representing and speaking on behalf of IOSH to the media, supporting IOSH global engagement strategy in facilitating fraternal visits with IOSH global partners, and representing IOSH at events, conferences, meetings, branch and group events.

IOSH is the largest and only Occupational Safety and Health Professional Institution in the world with over 47,000 members in over 130 countries, and IOSH work with business around the world to understand the benefits of good safety and health practices. IOSH launched a new ambitious five-year strategy WORK 2022, shaping the future of safety and health to help us to enhance, collaborate and influence the profession and wider world of work.

Before his appointment, Kayode was a member of the IOSH Council and the National Coordinator of IOSH Nigeria Network Group. He was presented with the ‘IOSH President’s Distinguished Service Award’ at the IOSH Annual Dinner last year, September 18, 2018. According to the institution, the award is given to those, who have made a significant contribution to IOSH and its networks, or to practitioners who have made a significant contribution to improving the profession.

Fowode is a Chartered Fellow (CFIOSH) of IOSH and Fellow of the Nigerian Institution of Safety Engineers. Commenting on his appointment, he said: “I feel incredibly honoured to be the first African to be elected as IOSH vice-president since founded in 1945, and I look forward to working alongside the IOSH Presidential Team. I am passionate about IOSH WORK 2022 Strategy and as VP, I now have a wider opportunity to share IOSH’s vision and strategy beyond our local community. I am delighted to be in a position of continuously changing the world of work via IOSH.”