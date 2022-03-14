From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Nigeria beneficiaries from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on technical assistance to developing countries have been urged to make maximum use of their experiences to reduce Nigeria technological import-dependency.

Speaking at this year’s Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) anniversary Celebration held in Abuja on Saturday, JICA Chief Representative, Mr Nakagawa Takayuki emphasized that Japan was committed to sharing its experience with Nigeria as it would be useful to country’s growing process.

Japan, he said, imports over 90 per cent of its natural resources, such as oil, natural gas and iron-ore, but export many of them to the world. This experience urges the beneficiaries of the various technical assistance to imbibe by engaging in cottage industries to grow Nigeria .

Mr Takayuki said, “JICA has always emphasized the capacity development of our partners so that our partners are able to tackle the ever-changing and challenging world occasioned by problems such as conflict, poverty and infectious disease.”

According to Takayuki, Japan with its minimal natural resources was able to harness from its human resources to attain a global technology feat, urges those who have been exposed to Japanese technical support to ensure its use for the growth of Nigeria.

Also the National president of JICA Alumni Association in Nigeria,Engr. Ahmed Agberankhe specifically urged those who have benefited from JICA training to actively participate in the development of the country.

The chairman of the event, Engr Musa Ibrahim, said: JICA Day celebration is an annual event where Nigeria and Japan come together to enhance cultural and economic ties between the two countries.

Engr Ibrahim also in his welcome address added that the annual event helps to showcase Nigeria and Japanese culture and enhances the Japanese- Nigeria relationship.

JICA has trained various Nigerians across the different sub-sector through its official development assistance (ODA) to developing countries.