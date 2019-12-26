Mr Chukwuowo Jerry, Nigerian representative at the “2019 International Bible Contest for Youth” in Jerusalem, has underscored the need for investment in young Nigerians to enable them compete favourably at world stage.

Jerry, who emerged winner of the second National Bible Quiz, spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on the sideline of the International Bible contest in Israel.

The contest is an event that focuses attention and awareness on the people around the world, mainly youths, on the importance of reading the scriptures.

Jerry, the winner of the Bible quiz in Nigeria, said it had become important for the government to invest in knowledge sharing to encourage the reading and application of scriptural order.

According to him, the International Bible Quiz contest was a wonderful experience that could motivate young Nigerians to showcase their intelligence when given such platform.

Jerry said, “I am very happy to have been a Guest of Honour at the event and I really learnt a lot from it.

“It is an event that we can adopt in our country and it is quite challenging; it will be nice if Nigerians can participate at the international stage of the competition.

Such participation will go a long way to spread the gospel more; government investment on the quiz contest will further create awareness and help to foster scripture reading in Nigeria.”

Yonatan Weissman, winner of the international quiz, thanked Jerry for attending the event and promised to work closely with Nigerians to promote the study of the Bible.

Weissman, 18, a resident of Jerusalem from the Degel Yerushalayim Yeshiva in Nachalim, had won the annual quiz in 2017 on Israel’s Independence Day featuring youths from around the world.

“The quiz competition created room for people to study together and the final stage is what we just had.

“It was quite interesting; the Bible is amazing and each time I read it I learn new things about God,” Weissman said.

NAN reports that the international quiz this year was the 56th edition, and had the theme “preserving unity, maintaining uniqueness”.

The quiz featured Israel, Argentina, France, Mexico and Canada at the grand finale. (NAN)