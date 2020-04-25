Nigeria-born billionaire Alki David is interested in securing a deal for the naming rights of Barcelona’s Camp Nou stadium.

Barcelona announced on Wednesday that the title rights for their 63-year-old home were up for sale for the 2020-21 season in order to raise money in the fight against coronavirus.

“This is an opportunity that I am bullish about,” he is quoted as saying by Mail Online. “It is an historic moment in the history of sport and it fits well with my current plans. Contact was opened at the start of the week and I am quietly confident the deal will be secured.”

David, who was born in Nigeria but has a British passport, owns two companies and also shares a CBD (cannabidiol) business with former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson.