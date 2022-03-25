Nigeria’s US-based middleweight boxer, Gifted Cole will target an unbeaten streak when he steps out in a 12-round bout against Mexican Jaudiel Zepeda on today.

Cole, the title holder of WBF junior middleweight champion, Global Boxing Federation Super Middleweight and Universal Boxing Federation (UBF) International Super Middleweight crowns, is determined to show class against the Mexican.

The Nigerian said he trained hard and also ready for the faceoff against his opponent.

“I’m aware he is a very good boxer and a good test for me as well.

“For me, it is going to be an interesting bout as the fans are going to have a rollicking time.

“However, I promise him a good fight and bring glory back to my country Nigeria,” Cole assured.

It will be recalled that Cole’s opponent, Miguel Lopez failed to show up in his last fight.

Gifted Cole gave back to the society and to help discover great boxing talents that can represent Nigeria in the nearest future.

