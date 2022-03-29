By Bunmi Ogunyale

Nigeria’s US-based middleweight boxer, Gifted Cole has said he is battle-ready to defend his titles in Atlanta, United States of America later this year.

Cole stated this after knocking out Mexican boxer Hugo Armenta in the third round at the weekend.

Shortly after the bout, Cole said; “he’s a strong competitor. I believe he tried his best even at short notice because the supposed opponent backed out on eve of the bout and was replaced with Hugo Armenta.

“I’m also planning a big fight which is slated for July in Atlanta but before then I will have a few fights to get me ready for the title bout.”

Cole further extended his winning streak and he is one of the most dreaded boxers in his weight category. Mexican Jaudiel Zepeda joined Miguel Lopez as the second boxer that failed to step into the ring with Gifted Cole.

The Nigerian currently holds WBF Junior Middleweight title, Global Boxing Federation Super Middleweight and Universal Boxing Federation (UBF) International Super Middleweight crowns.