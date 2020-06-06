Nigerian-born US boxer, Ralph ‘Trouble’ Igbokwe, has disclosed his readiness to take on Canelo Alvarez in his next fight as he aims to become the best in his category.

Ralph, in a chat with www.brila.net, said he is not looking at fighting Fury or Anthony Joshua, but to start from his category and be the best Middleweight boxer.

“My aim in boxing is to be the best, I’m currently ranked 20th in my division. I’m working really hard to be ranked the first one day and I know its coming by the grace of God,” Raph said.

“Unfortunately, I am in the middleweight division, so I can never fight Tyson Fury or Anthony Joshua; so my dream fight will be Raphael Igbokwe vs Canelo Alvarez, that will be the fight of my dream which I know by the time I get there I will win,” he said.

Raphael Igbokwe has got (six KO’s), so far, in his boxing career, won 14 of his fights and lost just two from same fighter.