The country’s boxers due to lack of funds, missed the African Olympics qualifiers that held between 20-29 February 2020 in Dakar, Senegal, sparking fears that Nigeria will have no boxers at an Olympic Games for the first time since the 1988 Games in Seoul, South Korea.

Nigeria also missed the first opportunity to qualify when the team missed the AIBA World Championships last year in Russia. In a chat with Daily Sun Sports, Konyegwachie said the COVID-19 Pandemic had thrown up an avenue for Nigerian boxers to qualify to represent the country at the Olympics. According to Konyegwachie, a final opportunity to make it to the Games awaits the country’s boxers at the world qualifiers in Paris, France. He stated that the pandemic had caused the qualifiers earlier scheduled for 13-20 May 2020, to be shifted till next year, adding that it will afford the National Sports Commission (NSC), the opportunity to provide the adequate fundings for his boxers.