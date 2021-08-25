Nigerian boxers and officials gathered in Enugu for a four-week long course for referees and judges of the sport.

The event organised by the Nigerian Boxing Federation in conjunction with sports and entertainment enthusiast, Chief Osondu Ogbu started yesterday and will last till August 30.

The indoor sports hall of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu was packed full with officials from the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria when president of boxing referees and judges association, Joseph Osewa introduced the event, urging the referees and judges to avail themselves of the golden opportunity to improve on their knowledge of the sports.

In a lecture, the vice president of the association, Razaq Oyadiran told the officials that boxing had gone technological and that Nigerian referees and judges should not be left out.Also speaking, Chief Ogbu welcomed the delegates to Enugu, adding that he was moved to sponsor the course because of his love for it.

He said “after following boxing in the last Olympics in Japan, I was convinced that a refresher course on modern techniques in boxing officiating was necessary for Nigeran boxing referees and judges.

In his remarks, Secretary General of the Nigerian Boxing Federation, Obot said “the course is part of the mandate of the federation in training and retraining of participants in the game of boxing.

He also extended felicitations from the chairman of the federation, Brig Gen Joseph Ayeni (rtd).