By Merit Ibe

Many businesses that were family-owned tend not to be able to withstand the harsh operating environment, especially after the death of the founder. A study of family-owned businesses reveals a pattern of declining revenues and eventual demise once the founder passes on.

It is however, ironic that most business concerns in Africa, indeed Nigeria struggle and eventually go into oblivion after exit of the founder and first generation custodians. But this jinx has been broken by Rite Foods Limited.

The rapid success of Rite Foods, presently led by the second generation custodian, Seleem Adegunwa, the Managing Director, and gradually extending to the next generation, broke all impediments known with indigenous businesses, and this can be attributed to its quality consciousness and technological advances within the market space.

The food company has made a mark in the food and beverages sector with its range of products, demonstrating its resolve to support the goodness of Nigerian made products through standard processes, content and packaging.

Background

I am Seleem Adegunwa, a result driven, self-motivated, enterprising, and customer-focused sales leader with a natural ability for building new business and forging loyalty with clients, vendors and external business partners.

The challenge of creating successful Nigerian products lies in convincing the citizenry to pick locally made items over imported goods.

If anything, being a Nigerian-owned brand initially would almost become a negative, because people think that what is produced locally just can’t be as good. But what we’ve been able to do in the last 28 months is to show that, actually, you can be a proud Nigerian brand.

Journey so far

Rite Foods Limited was launched as a company in December 2007 as a subsidiary of the Ess-Ay Holdings Limited. It was in the mid-2000s, following the digital evolution in photography that the group decided to diversify into the FMCG sector, which led to the birth of Rite Foods.

The journey the company embarked upon was not an easy one as it requires persistent hard work to achieve remarkable results.

The truly world-class and proudly Nigerian food and beverage company product line comprises the Bigi Cola, Bigi Orange, Bigi Apple, Bigi Bitter Lemon, Bigi Soda Water, Bigi Lemon & Lime, Bigi Tropical, Bigi Chapman, Bigi Tamarind, Bigi Cherry Cola, Bigi Ginger Lemon, Bigi Ginger Ale, Bigi Premium Table Water, Fearless Redberry and Fearless Classic Energy Drinks, Rite Spicy, Bigi Beef Sausage roll and Rite Sausage roll.

The company’s inventiveness has earned high recognition in the energy drinks market with the first ever packaged polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottle brands for the Fearless Red Berry and Fearless Classic.

We have continued to satisfy our numerous consumers with the production, distribution, branding and marketing of world-class quality food and beverage, as we roll out tens of thousands of products into the Nigerian markets.

Nigerian story would be told through the company’s quality products and support, as being 100 per cent- Nigeria does not connote incompetence in producing state-of-the-art brands.

I believe the country has what it takes to beat the world going by what we have put in place in terms of a world class facility.

Being truly world class was not sudden, we were intentional, despite the discouragements

The company has come to turn the story around while restoring confidence of Nigerians in locally made goods with its range of products, which are healthier and preferred.

We have to improve our economy ourselves, nobody can do it for us: Nigeria must step up, we need to support the country by buying made in Nigeria goods, and put Nigeria first.

We are particularly interested in the ‘Nigerianess’ of positive invention, idea generation and talents that promote our common values.

Quality

In terms of hygiene and quality, it can never be better because we use the best machinery, best practices and zero human interference.

The health of the consumer is core to the company and this is why the company ensures that our drinks and sausages are produced under the best condition in our world class factory with the best hygiene in place.

The company didn’t only come with quality but gave the community value for their money.

Competition

Surviving strong competition from multinational companies, and well-known brands was not an issue because we knew we were going to come to the table with a facility and products that will be able to stand shoulder to shoulder, if not actually surpass what others had.

Rite Foods restores confidence in locally made products.

Locally produced items in Nigeria can compete with internationally produced brands.

Seeing that our people deserve more, we had to add more flavours. So five years ago. I went against all odds to add Nigerian flag on our bottles, which multinationals are copying now.

We are supporting the goodness of Nigeria through the private sector cooperation, that is globally competitive in terms of processes, content and packaging. Nigeria has what it takes to beat the world, by the state-of-the -art facility.

Backward integration

With the factory located in Ijebu Ososa, Ogun State, the company imports ingredients, while ingredients such as water, sugar and others are locally sourced, which is why the company prides itself as being a home grown brand.

Challenge

One key challenge of local manufacturing companies is that of convincing Nigerians to patronise their products and services.

It demanded an extra drive, motivation and expertise for Rite Foods Limited to delve into the market and still remain relevant.

It was emotional at the beginning, trying to convince the market that Nigerians can manufacture products that are 100 per cent proudly Nigerian, and of high international standard.

As the company continues to be a household name among Nigerians, we are however, faced with the challenges of power and more market accessibility.

We have to provide power ourselves. Our source of electricity is via the largest solar plant in West Africa alongside the usage of gas and diesel induced plant connected to the National grid that facilitates seamless 24 hours, seven days uninterrupted power supply to the highly sensitive, sophisticated technology factory.

Also starting a beverage industry that is undertaking all operations in Nigeria has been quite a challenge especially with consumers remaining very adamant to change especially with the mentality of not wanting to try out new brands.

Projection

On the company’s projection in the next five years, we hope to keep expanding our portfolio of products range, with the vision of becoming the industry’s foremost conglomerate by 2030.

Achievement

The company has been able to win the hearts of Nigerians with top quality and their taste not differing from that of the giant rivals.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.