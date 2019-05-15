Bobby Zika

The organising committee of the 2019 Africa Finance Award has revealed winners in all categories at the 8th gala and awards dinner held in Lagos.

Winners of the award that witnessed entries from Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania, South Africa and Gambia, include Fast Credit, PAC Capital Limited, La Casera, Medallon Communications, Linkpoint, Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank, PR Worx, Diffusion, and International Health Management Services Limited (IHMS).

In his remark at the awards dinner, the chairman, Award Organising Committee, Mr. Camil Chineme, thanked members of the panel who sacrificed everything to come up with the winners.

Speaking on the mission for the reward system, Mr. Chineme said the award was geared towards encouraging greater creativity and more importantly applauding effective marketing strategy and tools that deliver results.

According to him, this year’s programme will witness the crowning of some brands and personalities, pillar of industry and outstanding achievements of finance companies across different sectors in Africa.

Reacting on the award, Managing Director of Fast Credit, Mr. Emeka Iloelunachi, said the has done exceedingly well, particularly, becoming the leading lender to the public civil in Nigeria. Also reacting to his company’s achievements that resulted in its winning the award, the Managing Director of La Casera Company, Mr. Chinedum Okereke, stated that it was the feat he owes to over 550 employees of the company and its consumers, which is a proof of lots of hard work that we put in the last 2 years.