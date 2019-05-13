In recognition of the importance of trade partners to its continued growth, Nigerian Breweries Plc, at the weekend held its 2019 Distributors Award to celebrate their support in 2018.

The event held in Abuja provided a platform for Nigerian Breweries Plc to reward outstanding distributors, announce new incentives for its trade partners, as well as receive feedback on its brands and innovations from its trade partners

Speaking at the award ceremony, the Managing Director of Nigerian Breweries Plc., Mr. Jordi Borrut Bel, stated that the company was excited to “celebrate the great partnerships with its business associates that delivered an impressive performance in 2018” reiterating that it would continue to strengthen the partnerships going into the future. Borrut Bel noted that the theme of the award ‘Celebrating Great Partnerships’ was conceived to recognise and reward the resilient performance of its partners inspite of the difficult operating environment.

He further stated that as part of the company’s plans to transform its route-to-market initiative, it would be deploying some innovations across markets nationwide.

Bel said the company would be piloting new initiatives that would bring flexibility and comfort into how customers make their orders and in the process generate great efficiency.