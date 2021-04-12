By Bimbola Oyesola

In the past one year, the Nigerian Breweries Plc has lifted over 300 women out of poverty through its empowerment programmes.

The company’s corporate affairs director, Sade Morgan, in her contribution during the pre-annual general meeting media briefing of the company held in Lagos last week, noted that the empowerment programme was held in all the regions where the company has operations.

She said it was organised based on the needs assessment of participants.

In Ogun State, for instance, Morgan said the women were trained in cottage industries, tie and dye, catering, hairdressing and others.

She explained that, besides acquiring skills, the women were also supported with equipment to enhance their performances in the skills acquired.

Earlier the managing director, Jordi Borrut Bel, said it was the company’s policy to support women’s development.

“Bringing women into the company is a deliberate commitment and agenda on the part of the organisation,” he said.

The company also noted that there were women in Nigerian Breweries, geared towards giving equal opportunity, to get women into top positions. We also have teachers’ award won by women, which shows that women are now excelling in the country,” the company said.

The managing director has said that the company spent over N36 billion in capital investment in its operations across the country during the 2020 financial year.

“The 2020 financial year was a remarkable one for us as it afforded us the opportunity to invest heavily and position for growth. It was a year we invested in a new PET line for non-alcoholic drinks at our Ijebu-Ode plant. In the same year, we embarked on some other important projects, which boosted the capacities of our business,” he said.

In terms of corporate social responsibility, Bel also stated that the company contributed immensely to communities and the country at large, donating N600 million to the Federal Government and some state governments as part of efforts to support the fight against COVID-19, while also continuing its social investments in the areas of education, health, access to potable water, environment, youth and women empowerment in different parts of the country.