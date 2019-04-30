Nigeria’s pioneer and largest brewing firm, Nigerian Breweries Plc has once again thrown its weight behind the Okpekpe international 10km road race.

Last year the company joined the cast of corporate organisations who made history with the race as the first ever and only IAAF silver label road running event to hold in Nigeria nay West Africa.

‘This year, Nigerian Breweries Plc has elected to continue to partner with us as a friend of the race,’ says Zack Amodu, the race’s director of organisation.

‘The largest and biggest brewing firm in Nigeria wants to continue to be a part of history as we strive to bring the first IAAF gold label race to Nigeria and West Africa as well as the second in the entire continent of Africa after the

Sanlam Cape Town Marathon in South Africa’, further said Amodu who confirmed Nigerian Breweries Plc will support the race with cash and some of their products.

‘Nigerian Breweries is a major player in sports sponsorship and promotion in Nigeria. We are indeed thrilled that such a socially responsible corporate organization has thrown its weight behind us for the second year running. This is a testimony to the growing popularity of the Okpekpe race.

In 2015 Okpekpe 10km road race became the first road race in Nigeria nay West Africa to be granted an IAAF label status, which means the race, is regarded as one of the world’s leading road running events.

‘A label certifies the global sporting significance of the race, the organisational quality and the compliance with relevant

IAAF competition rules,’ explains Amodu who restated the organisers resolve to use a gold label template to organise this year’s event next month in rustic and hilly town of Okpekpe in Etsako East local government area of Edo state.