A prophet may be without honour in his own land, but not like GetFitNg Technology Limited, Nigeria’s leading company promoting healthy lifestyle through quality and comfortable range of body shaping and wearable waist trimmers, founded by enterprising Kemi Oladipo.

GetFitNg, established in 2018 with its headquarters located in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, has been receiving a lot of plaudits by all and sundry for the efficacy of its products.

The company’s CEO, Adekemi Oladipo, ensures customers are exposed to latest technologies and inventions, to help them lose obnoxious belly fat, as well as pills combined with healthy diet to attain their desired waist line and attractive body frame.

“Getfit Apple cider gummies are made up of 10 per cent acetic acid with the mother and it is 1000mg, Getfitng gummies are very effective at reducing belly bloats, excess appetite, improves metabolism, assists in clearer skin, weight loss and so much more”, the Getfitng founder said in a recent interview.

Speaking further, the Getfitng owner said,

“did I mention Getfitng is the first Apple cider gummies in West Africa? And our sweat sticks were inspired to help improve sweat production during any form of physical activities to help reduce water weight quickly We are all happier when we see our belly fat cry sweat during exercise”.

The approval rating of GetFitNg by Nigerian celebrities as the best in the Africa is overwhelming and unprecedented, coming in less than five years since it began operation.

A good number of A-list celebrities and actors are ambassadors of GetFitNg, with many of them having directly benefitted from the products and services of the company.

Winner of the Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Season 6, Hazel Oyeze Onou, popularly known as Whitemoney, recently came on board the chain of celebrity ambassadors of the fitness brand.

“Whitemoney X GETFIT. I am Excited to announce I am the First Male Brand Ambassador to @getfitng the Biggest Waist Trainer and Wellness brand in Africa. Their products work with or without exercise,” he said on social media.

Also, one of the most popular housemates in the last but one reality show, Big Brother Naija, Anita Natacha Akide, revealed that GetFitNg waist Trimmer is the reason why she “gets attention.”

“Hey guys I’m here. I want to give a tip on how to get attention anywhere that you go to. I snatch attention using GetFitNg. Everybody knows GetFit is number one fitness brand in West Africa,” she said.

Adunni Ade, the beautiful screen diva, bemoaned wasting resources on other fitness brands that failed her.

“What else can I say and why am I just hearing about GetFit? Oh my goodness, so we have getfit here and I was busy wasting money on all forms and types of waist trainers,” Adunni Ade wrote on Instagram.

Reality stars, Angel Smith and Ceec, as well as actress Bimbo Ademoye are some of the other ambassadors of GetFitNg.