SPECIALreport on Christmas

By Damilola Fatunmise, Rita Okoye and Ayodele Lawal

As the world celebrates Christmas today, Nigerian celebrities have revealed their plans for the day.

I’ll spend time with my family -Nazo Ekezie, actress

Christmas is for the family. So, for me, Christmas is to be wherever my family is. Today, I’ll be spending a lot of time with my family. Even though, we are all here in Lagos, I haven’t seen them all year. I also want to eat whatever I like and not add weight.

No Christmas without my mother -Nkechi Blessing, actress

I’ll be home today with my family to thank God for letting us see this Christmas. I don’t have any plans at all. There is no Christmas without my mother. I will miss buying her Christmas clothes. It’s something I look forward to doing every Christmas.

I’ll cuddle up with my man -Uche Ogbodo, actress

Christmas is all about love and spending time with loved ones. So, I’m spending this Christmas with my kids, my man and my extended family. I wish we had some winter or snow down here in Africa, my man and I would just wear our Christmas pyjamas and cuddle up. We would be running around the house, having fun, roasting chicken, drinking, dancing and generally having fun with the whole family.

Nothing special about Christmas -Angel Samuda, actress

There is nothing special about Christmas because I eat white rice, stew and chicken all the time. So, I’ll cook the same rice and stew today. I guess that’s what makes the day special, nothing more.

For me, Christmas more exciting as a kid -Nani Boi, film producer

I remember one particular Christmas that our mother bought ‘combat’ jeans and Nike sneakers for me, my kid brother, Chibuzo and my cousins, Okey and Izu. Then our uncle who is late now, Raymond Eze sewed green agbada for the four of us. We felt like a big man’s children as we wore the clothes to church and later in the afternoon, we wore the agbada. We made good money that day because we stepped out in style. I can’t forget that year when the world was sweet and in peace. It was after that year that life began to show us pepper. But then, we shall continue to conquer as I am spending this festive season with my family and friends.

I’ll be busy performing at shows -Stella Monye, veteran singer

Today, I will be performing at some shows. Right now, I’m gradually coming back to work and reflecting over the remaining days until 2022. The year 2021 was a tough one but we thank God we are still here and hopeful. My son’s treatment is still ongoing but we thank God for where we are today.

I’ll release a hit single for Christmas -Ahuja Bello, veteran juju musician

For Christmas celebration, I’m releasing a hit single titled, Ijo Ahuja. The single featuring a young, talented singer and saxophonist, Seun Ajikorin, is being released for the enjoyment of music lovers and my fans all over the world.

I’d have loved to celebrate Christmas with my family but… -Aare Shina Akanni, fuji maestro

Thoug I’m a Muslim, Christmas is for all of us no matter the religion. I would have loved to celebrate Christmas with my family and friends but I can’t because I’m fully engaged. I will be performing on Christmas Eve, Christmas day and for the rest of the year. I will even start the New Year with a show at the Ojora Palace, playing for the Ojora of Ijora kingdom.

I’ll be performing at Celestial City -Femi Opalemo, gospel singer

As usual, I will be in Imeko (Celestial City) for the usual carnival-like gathering of all Celestial members from all over the world. I will be there from December 23 till the Christmas day, performing alongside other gospel stars.

I don’t celebrate Christmas -Sir Shina Peters, Afro Juju creator

I don’t celebrate Christmas. Christmas is a day to celebrate the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ, but as for me, year in year out it’s been a working period because I’m always engaged. In fact, this year is an exceptional case because I’m so busy to the extent that I played an average of two shows per day. Today, like every other Christmas, I will be playing live on stage.

I’m having a full house today -Folorunsho Adeola, actress

I will be spending Christmas with my family. Today, my mum and my siblings are coming over to my house to celebrate Christmas with me. So, it’s going to be a full house.

I’m preparing for my movie premiere -Bukola Kiitan, actress

I will be spending Christmas with family, to appreciate God for making us see another year. I will also be making preparation for my movie premiere that is coming up on December 27. That’s all I will be doing.

I’ll cook, eat and watch movies -Mariam Omo VC, actress

I am a Muslim and Christmas is not really for us but Christians. Today, I will just take my bath, pray, dress my daughter up, cook, eat and watch movies. I am an in-door person; I don’t like going out at all.

I’m having double fun today -Fazimma, actress

I will be having double fun because my uncle is having his wedding and housewarming on Christmas day. So, it’s going to be so much fun for me.

I’ll be hanging out with my folks -Omolola Oyekangun, actress

Today, I will be hosting some family and friends in my house. But definitely, I’m going to hang out with my folks in the evening.