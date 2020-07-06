Christian Agadibe

As part of efforts to hold the government accountable, top Nigerian Celebrities, MI Abaga, Alex Ekubo, Osas Igodaro, Lillian Esoro, Jeff Bankz and others geared towards tackling corruption through mindset reorientation tagged #NoCorruptionDay.

The event which is billed on 17th of July, 2020 tagged #NoCorruptionDay, the organiser said: ‘We are joined by dedicated citizens; the likes of MI Abaga, Alex Ekubo, Osas Igodaro, Lillian Esoro, Jeff Bankz & others – who are willing to use their platforms to share this powerful message and also supported by agencies; Accountability Lab and Yiaga. We have activities centred around #NoCorruptionDay geared towards tackling corruption through mindset reorientation.’

In 2019, SERAP undertook a survey to assess & highlight key behavioural and belief patterns about corruption across Nigeria. The survey birthed the Anti-Corruption Social Norms Report.

This report found that 40% of respondents do not believe in the possibility of successfully ending corruption in Nigeria. 43.3 % do not believe they have a role to play in the change movement and this gave credence to the idea that corruption has become a Nigerian norm. 71% of research respondents were found to depend on the internet and social media to reset social norms and get information so naturally, these media became the avenues to prioritize to help policymakers and Anti-corruption agencies effectively reach Nigerians.

Commenting further, the organiser said: ‘Marking #NOCORRUPTIONDAY on the 17th of July would be the final lap of a sensitization journey. The journey that will begin about 10 days before will involve a quiz that highlights the role individuals play in perpetuating corruption, a tick-off list of corrupt practices we may unconsciously engage in daily and a breakdown of relevant aspects of the report that could reshape the thinking of the average Nigerian.

‘The 24-hour #NoCorruptionDay challenge encourages people to get committed to avoiding at least five (5) corrupt things they normally do and as such attempt to alter the corruption narrative across the board.’

In the past years, SERAP has developed into a serious public interest organization in the areas of anti-corruption and socio-economic rights. Our greatest strength is the use of Nigeria’s international Human Rights and anti-corruption obligations and commitments to interpret national laws and to hold the government accountable.