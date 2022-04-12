From Joe Effiong, Uyo

Apparently worried by the high rate of human trafficking and harvesting of human parts in Akwa Ibom State, a child rights advocate group, Aniedi Etim Foundation, has warned that “Nigerian Children are not for sale,” even as it has taken on the task of enlightening the public, especially those in the rural areas, on the mode and dangers of child trafficking.

The founder of the NGO, Miss Aniedi Etim, declared during the organisation’s awareness campaign in Eman Ikot Ebo community, Uruan Local Government Area of the state, that the purpose of the campaign was to create awareness on child trafficking through the use of technology (visual content) and story-sharing from a book she authored, which creates awareness on child trafficking.

Etim said the organisation took up the task because, worldwide, almost 20 per cent of all trafficked victims were children: “Community sensitization is vital to ending human trafficking, as traffickers are more likely to thrive on the ignorance of their targets. Where there is no education and information, evil thrives.”

She pointed out that children formed most of the world’s valuable and vulnerable population, hence, one of her organisation’s aims was to create awareness on child trafficking in rural and urban communities for women and children, using a story-sharing approach.

“Stories have the power to change the world, and with the use of technology and through books (reading), we can drive a more effective awareness campaign on human trafficking,” she said.

She commended the efforts of the National Agency for the Prevention of Trafficking In Persons (NAPTIP) in the fight against human trafficking in Nigeria and expressed the desire for her foundation to partner with the agency in the future.

She said: “NAPTIP is doing a remarkable job in the fight against human trafficking in Nigeria. Their zeal in the fight against the menace of trafficking is unmatched and we hope to collaborate with the agency in no distant future.”

She called on everyone to take interest in the issue of child trafficking and fight for the safety and welfare of the Nigerian child because, according to her, “We all owe a duty to protect the child from all forms of harm, and to care for the child is to care for the world. Nigerian children are not for sale.”

Children who become victims of trafficking, she explained, are subjected to forced labour, physical torture as well as sexual exploitation.

“We all must create a safer world for our children because a better world is possible. Prevention changes everything,” she said.

Etim urged everyone to take action by educating themselves and others about modern-day slavery, adding that educating adults as well as children was central to making society safer for all children.

Youth leaders and women, who acknowledged the impact of the campaign expressed gratitude to the foundation for choosing to liberate their community from possible calamity like child trafficking, by bringing such an enlightenment effort to their doorsteps.

“This campaign has really been an eye-opener for us, especially as mothers and grandmothers. And we promise to share this message with others at our local markets and even at the church. Enough with the deception from the criminals; our children will not be bought. Our children are not for sale,” Mrs. Uduak, one of the beneficiaries, said.

Meanwhile, last month, operatives of the anti-chiild theft squad of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command rescued a four-year-old girl, Aisha Rayanu, who was allegedly abducted from Methodist Township Primary School, located at Chubb Road, Ikot Ekpene LGA of the state, by Favour, 20. She reportedly went to the school, abducted the child and took her to Akpabuyo, in Cross River State, to her boyfriend, an ex-militant, as a replacement for her own daughter who was also allegedly stolen.

The police public relations officer in the state, Odiko Macdon, while parading the suspect, described the incidents as unfortunate. He added that, after kidnapping the little girl, Favour took her to a camp in Essighi, Akpabuyo LGA and, by the time the girl was rescued on March 17, 2022, her name was changed from Aisah to Mirabel by her abductors.