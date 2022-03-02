By GILBERT EKEZIE

The Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN) has urged Churches in Nigeria and the entire Christian community in the country to take ownership of the society, calling for more support to meet the day-to-day operation and objectives of the bible society.

General Secretary/CEO, BSN, Pastor Samuel Sanusi stated this when members of Association of Christian Correspondents of Nigeria (ACCoN) paid him.a courtesy at the Bible Guest House, Ilupeju Lagos on Friday.

He said the Nigerian churches that supposed to be the father of BSN as a baby of every Christian, have not been helpful as expected.

Sanusi explained that the BSN plans to distribute three million copies of the bible in 2022, despite the various economic challenges it has to contend with. “People still have the mindset of BSN being a Christian NGO. “…daily running cost has not been like that. For the last five years the enterprise has been running at a lost.”

According to him, BSN serves a peculiar community who should understand its plights and challenges, stating that if the Bible Society of Nigeria should stop producing bibles in Nigeria today, the bible will be out of reach of many average Nigerians.

Sanusi informed that since he came onboard, his major challenge has been how to improve staff welfare. “The Church can create a special vehicle to support BSN operation across the country. The place of the bible in Nigeria has been relegated to the background”.

On the economic realities faced in the day-to-day operation of the BSN, Sanusi disclosed that every mission agency in Nigeria is challenged. “BSN is bleeding and our operations today are sustained on loan,.because one of our partners abroad agreed to print for the society and this has been on for the last seven years.”

Also, on the March 10 Christian Leaders Summit with the theme: ‘The Holy Bible: Our Reliable Foundation for Maximizing Personal and National Wellbeing”. Sanusi said the essence is to sensitize leaders on the role of the bible on the nation. “Two of the four keynote speakers for the Summit, will be coming from the United States of America.”

The BSN General Secretary stressed the need for more support from the churches in Nigeria in order to do better. “If we add the cost of translation to the price; nobody will own a bible again in Nigeria. Though, if the Church fails to support the society, God will do it because our mission is to meet the needs of everybody in different forms.”